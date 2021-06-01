 Skip to main content
Feds: Seattle man arrested trying to join ISIS
AP

SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department says a 20-year-old Seattle man has been arrested trying to join the Islamic State terror group.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle said Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested Friday as he checked in for a flight to Cairo.

The complaint described him as self-radicalized and said he came to the agency’s attention when members of a Seattle-area mosque reported concerns.

The FBI said Williams posted a video of himself online pledging loyalty to ISIS. Court records did not list a lawyer who might respond to the allegations on his behalf.

Williams was scheduled to have an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

