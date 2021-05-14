Feds say Swiss company to pay $77M over US tax evaders

NEW YORK (AP) — Switzerland’s biggest and oldest life insurance company will pay more than $77 million to the U.S. Treasury after admitting it helped U.S. taxpayers dodge tax responsibilities through offshore accounts after Swiss banks stopped providing tax-dodging help to U.S. taxpayers because of law enforcement scrutiny, prosecutors announced Friday.

Swiss Life Holding and three of its subsidiaries obtained a deferred prosecution agreement on a conspiracy charge in late April, according to Manhattan federal court documents.

The company, founded in 1857, admitted conspiring with U.S. taxpayers to hide assets and income through more than $1.4 billion in offshore insurance policies, the court papers said.

In a brief statement posted on its website, Swiss Life announced the deferred prosecution agreement and its three-year term.

“Swiss Life is now focused on fulfilling the requirements under the resolution and successfully concluding the DPA,” it said.

Prosecutors said the insurance company, the leading provider of life insurance and pension products in the domestic Swiss market, wrote tax-dodging policies since 2008 after Swiss banks terminated business with U.S. clients under pressure from U.S. investigators.