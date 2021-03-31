Feds: Owners must get helicopter wreckage off Alaska slope

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The wreckage of a helicopter that crashed last weekend, killing five people, will have to be hoisted off a mountain by the company that owned it, a U.S. investigator said.

The Airbus AS350 BB helicopter crashed near Knik Glacier, north of Anchorage, on Saturday, killing the pilot and four passengers, including the richest person in the Czech Republic. There was one survivor.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash in rugged terrain only accessible by helicopter just north of Anchorage. The downed helicopter is owned and operated by Soloy Helicopters of Wasilla, according to Tom Chapman, an NTSB board member.

Clint Jonson, chief of the agency’s Alaska division, said Soloy’s insurance company will be responsible for hoisting the wreckage off the mountain with the expectation it will be turned over to investigators.

Weather permitting, the hope is to have it off the mountain by the end of the week, he said.

The helicopter appears to have hit the mountain 10-15 feet (3.05-4.57 meters) below a ridgeline at an elevation of about 5,500 feet (1,676 meters). The helicopter then rolled 800-900 feet (244-274 meters) downhill, Chapman said.