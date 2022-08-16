Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant; Cheney braces for primary loss | Hot off the Wire podcast

The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses.

The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections.

A hospital was reportedly on lockdown early Tuesday while treating multiple victims of a shooting involving two crime scenes in Memphis, Tennessee. A sedan was left riddled with bullet holes outside Methodist North hospital. Police also taped off the scene at a gas station several miles away where an assault rifle could be seen on the pavement near the pumps.

In the sky with a hurricane hunter: Part 2 | Across the Sky podcast Lightning within hurricanes is rare but this week's Across the Sky weather podcast guest talks about the activity he saw inside Hurricane Rita.

Federal officials on Tuesday are expected to announce water cuts that would further reduce how much Colorado River water some users in the seven U.S. states reliant on the river and Mexico receive. Cities, farms and water managers in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico are widely anticipating Tuesday’s reductions.

In sports, the Yankees continued their spiral with another loss to an AL East rival, the red-hot Braves routed the Mets for their seventh straight win, the Dodgers lost a top young arm to season-ending surgery, the Rangers parted ways with their fourth-year manager, Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season, and a legendary Princeton college basketball coach passed away.

Prosecutors in Atlanta have told Rudy Giuliani's lawyers that he is a target of their criminal investigation into possible illegal attempts by then-President Donald Trump and others to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

Also Monday, a federal judge said U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before the special grand jury. Prosecutors have said they want to ask Graham about phone calls they say he made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following the election.

Jury selection is underway at R. Kelly’s federal trial in his hometown of Chicago. The R&B singer faces charges that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial by threatening and paying off a girl who he allegedly filmed himself having sex with when he was around 30 and she was no older than 14.

Authorities say at least one person was killed when a house exploded Monday morning in southeast Missouri and a neighboring home erupted in flames.

Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year sentences.

Authorities say three people were injured in a shooting outside a Chicago-area amusement park’s entrance that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early. The Gurnee Police Department says officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday to Six Flags Great America, about 45 miles north of Chicago. Police said the shooting “appeared to be a targeted incident.”

U.S. immigration officials say 187 Cuban migrants have been arrested after landing in the Florida Keys on 10 separate boats over the weekend.

Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney hail from their states’ most prominent Republican families. They're also among the GOP’s sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump, and both supported his impeachment. But their political fortunes could diverge after Tuesday's primaries. Cheney faces daunting prospects in her effort to fend off Trump-supported challenger Harriet Hageman, while Murkowski is expected to advance from her primary.

The Taliban are marking a year since they seized the Afghan capital of Kabul. The rapid takeover triggered a hasty escape of the nation's Western-backed leaders, sent the economy into a tailspin and has fundamentally transformed the country. On Monday, bearded Taliban fighters staged small victory parades on foot, bicycles and motorcycles in the streets of the capital.

Nicholas Evans, the British author of the bestselling novel “The Horse Whisperer,” has died at 72. His representatives at United Agents said Evans died “suddenly” on Aug. 9 following a heart attack.

Investigations into former President Trump, the state of the economy and the war in Ukraine | Hot off the Wire podcast 🎧 Investigations into former President Donald Trump, economic reports and the war in Ukraine were among the top stories of the week. Hear the details in this podcast episode.