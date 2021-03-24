Feds: Oath Keeper coordinated with Proud Boys before riot

Days later, Meggs wrote that the Oath Keepers would probably be guarding someone during the day, “but at night we have orchestrated a plan" with the Proud Boys.

“We are gonna march with them for a while then fall back to the back of the crowd and turn off. Then we will have the proud boys get in front of them the cops will get between antifa and proud boys. We will come in behind antifa and beat the hell out of them," Meggs wrote, according to the filing.

In another message on Dec. 26, Meggs said he believed President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act.

“Then wait for the 6th when we are all in DC to insurrection,” Meggs wrote, authorities say.

Defense attorneys have argued that any discussions their clients had in the weeks leading up to Jan. 6 were about preparations to provide security at the rally before the riot or to protect the pro-Trump crowd from antifa activists they believed might attack them. They have denied that there was any plot to storm the Capitol or obstruct the certification of the Electoral College vote.

Authorities have said the Oath Keepers were “prepared to do whatever was necessary to stop the certification” but have conceded they do not have records in which someone explicitly says the plan was to breach the Capitol.