Feds: NYC mobsters shook down union with threats, extortion

According to prosecutors, the scheme to infiltrate the union dated to 2001, when Colombo mobster Vincent Ricciardo, known as “Vinny Unions” started squeezing a union official to fork over a portion of his salary as a “pension" he falsely claimed was owed.

Online court records did not list a lawyer who could speak on Ricciardo's behalf.

Russo and other Colombo leaders, including the underboss and consigliere, got involved in 2019, overseeing a plan to force the union to make decisions beneficial to the crime family, including driving contracts to vendors associated with the family, prosecutors said.

Ricciardo and another Colombo mobster went to the union official's home in January 2020 to threaten him and his family, while Vinny’s cousin followed up with threatening text messages, prosecutors said.

A few months later, police stopped Ricciardo and the other mobster after they went to the union office and repeatedly banged on a locked door, prosecutors said.

They told the officers they were there to collect a check, prosecutors said.

In the recorded telephone call in June, Ricciardo was heard fantasizing about killing the union official, no matter the cost.