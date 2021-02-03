Feds: Member of Proud Boys arrested in Washington state

Prosecutors said Nordean had been posting before the riot about plans to organize a group and posted a video with a caption reading, “Let them remember the day they decided to make war with us.” He also posted videos speaking with other Proud Boys members about what he described as “blatant, rampant voter fraud,” according to investigators.

Authorities allege Nordean told others that they should not be complacent and that the Proud Boys were going to “bring back that original spirit of 1776 of what really established the character of what America is.” Later in the video, prosecutors say, Nordean said: “Democracy is dead? Well, then no peace for you. No democracy, no peace.”

“It is apparent now more than ever, that if you are a patriot, you will be targeted and they will come after you, funny thing is that they don’t realize is, is we are coming for them,” he said, according to prosecutors. “You’ve chosen your side, black and yellow teamed with red, white and blue against everyone else.”

Nordean was marching at the front of a group of Proud Boys shortly before the riot began, and he broke into the Capitol building with other members of the group, prosecutors say. They charge that Nordean was near the front of the crowd of rioters and then confronted the vastly outnumbered Capitol Police officers.