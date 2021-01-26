Feds: Man threatened family of congressman, journalist

William F. Sweeney Jr., the head of New York City's FBI office, said Lemke’s threats “crossed a bright line."

According to the criminal complaint, Lemke on Jan. 6 sent text messages to the brother of a New York City congressman that included a picture of a home located in the brother's neighborhood.

“Your brother is putting your entire family at risk with his lies and other words. We are armed and nearby your house. You had better have a word with him," one text said. “We are not far from his either. Already spoke to (the Congressman’s son) and know where his kids are."

The complaint said the text messages included claims that the sender and his associates were not white supremacists and were “active/retired law enforcement or military.”

“Stop telling lies; Biden did not win, he will not be president,” the texts said.

Authorities also said that Lemke on Jan. 6 sent threatening text messages to the congressman’s sister-in-law, telling her to have her husband talk to his brother and stating: “calm your husband down . . . . We saw on the hidden camera, he was quite stirred up."