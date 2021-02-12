Feds: Delivery man threatened politicians, Fox News figures

Gorenstein agreed, citing the “disturbing nature" of the threats and Johnson's criminal history, including a five-year prison sentence for a drug conviction in 2004, for why he cannot be freed on bail before trial on charges of threatening interstate communications and threatening U.S. officials.

Moroney said Alabama authorities reported late Friday they plan to extradite Johnson to that state based on a 2004 arrest warrant. The prosecutor said he'd also been arrested in the past on burglary and stalking charges.

Johnson's court-appointed attorney, Zawadi Baharanyi, said her client was a U.S. military veteran who deserved bail, especially because he would be vulnerable to an outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City's federal lockups.

“These allegations certainly are concerning," she said, but the window of the online posts — Jan. 30 through Feb. 4 — was “a pretty narrow time frame" and the threats seemed to be “isolated communications on an internet platform."

She noted there was no allegation that he'd gone to anyone's home or workplace.

But Moroney said Johnson's internet postings, sent in a manner that made recipients sure to see them, were “more than just online rants.”