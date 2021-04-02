Feds: Couple tried to travel by ship to join Islamic State

In 2019, Bradley planned to travel to Afghanistan to join the Taliban and attack American soldiers but changed his mind because of ideological differences with the person he was supposed to travel with, a person who was subsequently arrested, prosecutors said.

In an FBI interview at the time, Bradley said he'd changed his mind about fighting for the Taliban and that, at that point, he did not support IS because of the widespread killing of innocent Muslims, prosecutors said. He later changed his mind because he saw the IS goal of establishing an Islamic-led territory as beneficial for Muslims, prosecutors said.

Muthana, of Alabama, has also expressed support for IS and discussed with Bradley plans to travel together to the Middle East to fight on behalf of the group, prosecutors said. After her arrest, she waived her right to remain silent and said that she was willing to fight and kill Americans if it was for Allah, prosecutors said.

A U.S.-led coalition captured the last of the territory held by the Islamic State group about two years ago, ending its self-declared caliphate that covered large parts of Iraq and Syria. Since then, remaining IS militants have gone underground in the Syrian-Iraqi border region, continuing an insurgency.