Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder

In addition to denying the sale, the store notified the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives about his comments. Agents arrested Vannoy in Iowa this week on a new federal charge stemming from the Nebraska traffic stop, illegal possession of a firearm as an unlawful user of marijuana.

Vannoy was scheduled to make an initial court appearance in Iowa on Friday afternoon, before facing transfer to Nebraska for further proceedings.

Videos posted by Vannoy on Instagram show he purchased several firearms and ammunition at Brownell’s, a large retailer in Grinnell, Iowa, after his release from Nebraska custody. He said on the videos that the best way to show the Nebraska State Patrol that he wasn’t plotting anything nefarious was to rearm himself.

Vannoy said his truck was packed with all of his belongings, including the wigs and Air Force costume, since he was abruptly leaving Colorado. Records show he told a Nebraska trooper during the stop that he was leaving Denver because his neighbors didn't like him, he had a mental breakdown and quit his job. He told the trooper that he would use his time in jail to “think about getting even with people,” a remark the trooper viewed as threatening.

The arrest comes as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds faces increasing pressure to veto a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would eliminate the need to obtain permits to purchase handguns from private sellers or carry them in public. People would still have to pass background checks or present permits to purchase weapons at retailers, but critics say the unregulated private sales would allow more unqualified and dangerous people to obtain firearms.

