Feds aim to curb 'crisis' of wildfires; Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter; AP Top 25 Movies revealed | Hot off the Wire podcast

» President Joe Biden is touring damaged areas of California and being briefed on recovery efforts in the wake of devastating storms that have hit the state in recent weeks.

» The Biden administration is directing $930 million toward reducing wildfire dangers in 10 western states by clearing trees and underbrush from national forests.

» Actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set.

» The Supreme Court says it hasn't determined who leaked a draft of the court’s opinion overturning abortion rights, but that the investigation continues.

» Florida lawmakers can fine local government officials who attempt to restrict gun and ammunition sales under a state law upheld by the state Supreme Court.

» A Russian spy ship has been patrolling off the coast of Hawaii but so far has remained in international waters.

» Stocks fell on Wall Street as worries build that the U.S. may be headed for a painful recession.

» To honor the supporting role that entertainment journalism can play in this beloved pastime, The Associated Press on Thursday unveiled its inaugural AP Top 25 Movies ranking.

» Award-winning actor and writer and bestselling author Bob Odenkirk, perhaps best known as shady lawyer Saul Goodman on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has been named 2023 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

» The U.S. remains divided over the Supreme Court's repeal of Roe vs. Wad as abortion foes plan for Friday's March for Life.

» King Charles III has asked that profits from a $1.2 billion Crown Estate windfarm deal be used for the public good rather than the royal family.

» Authorities say actor Julian Sands, who starred in the Oscar nominated film “A Room With a View," has been missing for five days in the Southern California mountains.