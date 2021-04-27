Feds accused Georgia sheriff of civil rights violations

“It's a democracy, sir. It's the United States," the man replied, according to the indictment.

“No, it's not. Not in my county,” Hill responded, according to the indictment.

When the man asked twice whether he was entitled to a fair and speedy trial, Hill insulted him and said, “You entitled to sit in this chair, and you're entitled to get the hell out of my county and don't come back," the indictment says. The man was then strapped into a restraint chair and left for hours on Hill's order, the indictment says.

A 17-year-old boy accused of vandalizing his family home during an argument with his mother in April 2020 was arrested by a deputy without incident a short time later. The deputy spoke with Hill by phone and texted him a photo of the boy sitting in a police car.

“How old is he?” Hill texted, according to the indictment.

“17,” the deputy responded.

“Chair,” Hill responded.

The boy was strapped into a restraint chair for several hours on Hill's orders despite having complied with authorities during his arrest, the indictment says.