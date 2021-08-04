Feds: 4 from MS-13 indicted in 10 Las Vegas-area killings

Kidnapping and murder in aid of racketeering are among the 38 counts in the indictment that alleges a conspiracy with ties to Los Angeles and the central California town of Mendota.

It alleges the criminal enterprise was involved in the theft of jewelry, cash, firearms and other valuables from multiple homes; identity theft and fraud; transporting guns and weapons across state lines; and illegal distribution of marijuana and methamphetamine.

Reyes-Castillo, 27, Perez-Manchame, 22, were scheduled for court appearances Tuesday. Vargas-Escobar, 25, and Figueroa-Torres, 25, were sought as fugitives, Young said.

Defense attorneys representing Reyes-Castillo and Perez-Menchame did not immediately respond to messages from The Associated Press. Records did not say Vargas-Escobar and Figueroa-Torres had attorneys.

Across the country, federal authorities have brought multiple racketeering conspiracy charges against MS-13 members in recent years, including the sentencing last month of the last of 23 members of a gang group or “clique” based in Columbus, Ohio.