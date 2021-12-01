 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

FedEx driver dumped boxes in Alabama woods at least 6 times, police say

  • 0

In Blount County, Alabama, police found as many as 400 FedEx packages dumped in a ravine.

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — A FedEx Ground driver dumped packages into a ravine in the woods at least six times, an Alabama sheriff said as the company and investigators continue to sort through the mess.

In an update on the case, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Tuesday that there are about 450 victims after hundreds of packages were discovered dumped last month.

"This will not be an easy or fast case to close," Moon said. "Again I am asking for patience from our citizens as our investigators work through this case."

The driver, whose name hasn't been released, has been identified and questioned, Moon said.

FedEx

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx said in a statement that the person involved was no longer providing service for FedEx Ground and added it was cooperating with law enforcement on its investigation.

"The security of our customers' shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers' packages with the utmost care," FedEx said, adding that it would deliver recovered packages wherever possible and seek resolution for any damaged shipments.

The ravine is about 30 miles north of Birmingham. The discovery was made on private property near the small town of Hayden in Blount County, Moon said.

People are also reading…

Following the discovery, deputies guarded the site, and FedEx sent multiple trucks and drivers from across the South to take away the packages, according to the sheriff.

Watch Now: How to avoid gift card scams, and more videos to improve your life

Here are some ways you can avoid gift card scams over the holiday season, what to remember about building credit, and more videos to improve your life.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California office worker transforms cubicle into gingerbread house

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News