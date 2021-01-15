Federal prosecutors allege some involved in riot at Capitol had intended ‘to capture and assassinate elected officials’

Related to this story
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, told Newsmax on Wednesday that she plans to introduce a measure to impeach Biden on his first full day in office next week.
- Updated
The FBI is warning of plans for 'armed protests' at all 50 state capitals and in Washington in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, stoking fears of more bloodshed after the siege at the U.S. Capitol.
President-elect Joe Biden is unveiling a $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan" Thursday to turn the tide on the pandemic, speeding up the vaccine rollout and providing financial assistance.
- Updated
High school sweethearts who were separated nearly seven decades ago reunited during the coronavirus pandemic and are now married.
- Updated
Donald Trump was impeached for a second time Wednesday, just a week after he encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and then a mob of supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining Democrats to rebuke the president.
- Updated
Two Republican senators say President Trump should resign, as support for impeachment is gaining momentum in his final days in office after the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.
Vogue released two images online, but the photo of a sneaker-clad Harris is the one that will grace the cover of the fashion bible's print edition.
- Updated
Two U.S. Capitol Police officers were suspended and up to 15 more are under investigation for their alleged roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
- Updated
President Trump spoke to the media for the first time since Wednesday's riot, criticizing impeachment and calling for "no violence." Get today's latest.
The full extent of the assault on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters is coming into sharper focus, with scenes of violence so vast they are difficult to grasp.