CHICAGO (AP) — Federal jury in Chicago convicts R. Kelly on multiple counts, but acquits him of fixing his 2008 child pornography trial.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
