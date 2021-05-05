Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium

The ruling Wednesday is just the latest court decision on the moratorium.

Landlords in several states have sued to scrap the order, arguing it was causing them financial hardship and infringing on their property rights. They remain opposed to any extension, saying it does nothing to address the financial challenges facing renters and landlords.

There are at least six prominent lawsuits challenging the authority of the CDC ban. So far, three judges have sided with the ban and three have ruled against, with all cases currently going through appeals. One judge in Memphis declared the CDC order unenforceable in the entire Western District of Tennessee.

Dunn worries that the sweeping nature of this ruling — which clearly states that it applies nationally — could embolden landlords in some states to push ahead with evictions.

“Just practically there could be some landlords that maybe thought the prior decision didn't apply to them or they couldn't rely on those and may choose to rely on this one,” he said. “There could be some broader effect for that reason, but I think technically it's still the same. None of the federal court decisions are binding on state court judges that actually hear eviction cases.”

