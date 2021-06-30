Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law

Six states already have similar requirements in place, while such laws in North Dakota, Oklahoma and Tennessee have been blocked by legal challenges, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.

The Indiana lawsuit maintains the requirement wrongly singles out doctors providing abortion drugs and their patients. The plaintiffs include Planned Parenthood, which operates abortion clinics in Indianapolis, Merrillville, Bloomington and Lafayette, and groups that operate other clinics in Indianapolis and South Bend.

Medical groups maintain the abortion pill “reversal” process is not supported by science and that there is little information about its safety.

“No other healthcare providers are required to inform their patients about experimental medical interventions, the safety and efficacy of which are wholly unsupported by reliable scientific evidence, and no other patients are required to receive such information as a condition of treatment,” the lawsuit said.

Hanlon, who became a federal judge in 2018 after being nominated by then-President Donald Trump, issued the ruling after holding a June 21 hearing.