Federal bill to address criminal jurisdiction in Oklahoma

“We support federal legislation that is based on the core principle of self-determination, clearing the way for us to work with the state as we navigate the best path forward," Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatuby said in a statement. “We look forward to working with our delegation to secure the passage of such legislation."

The proposed legislation would not diminish either tribe's authority or treaty rights, but would give the two tribes the express authority to negotiate a separate agreement, or compact, with the state over criminal jurisdiction. Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill said one area a compact could address is authorizing state criminal jurisdiction in cases involving non-Native American defendants committing crimes against Native Americans.

Alex Gerszewski, a spokesman for Oklahoma's attorney general, Mike Hunter, said his office supports the concept of allowing compacts with the state to address jurisdictional concerns.

“Like every piece of legislation, our support depends on the language and whether or not it fixes current problems without creating new ones," Gerszewski said.