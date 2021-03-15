Federal agents arrest rapper who was on the run for months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Tennessee have arrested a Georgia rapper who was wanted for nearly three months after violating his probation by melting off his court-ordered ankle monitor and disappearing, according to authorities.

Kwame Khalil Brown was arrested by a U.S. Marshal’s Office task force Thursday in Memphis on a fugitive from justice warrant, The Athens Banner-Herald reported Monday, citing Memphis police.

The 27-year-old Atlanta-based rapper goes by the name Foogiano and is represented by Gucci Mane.

Brown was wanted in Greene County, Georgia, where he was released on a $50,000 bond in December 2020 for a probation violation stemming from a firearms charge, authorities said. He was initially on probation for a 2015 burglary and was ordered to wear an ankle monitor following the probation violation. He was accused of later removing and destroying the device.