Federal agency OKs $29M for flood-hit Detroit residents

DETROIT (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has so far approved about $29 million in grants for Detroit residents whose homes and property suffered damage from heavy flooding during a late June storm.

FEMA teams were in Detroit neighborhoods Wednesday speaking with residents and business owners about loss claims, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said during a news conference.

“They are moving quickly,” Duggan added.

Residents can also seek the advice of FEMA workers on how to file claims and what qualifies at two disaster recovery centers in the city and three in the suburbs, the mayor said.

The storm dumped more than 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) of rain on Detroit and three suburban communities June 25-26, leaving thousands of basements and dozens of streets flooded. Cars and SUVs stuck in high water were abandoned on flooded freeways and many streets were impassable.