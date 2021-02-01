Fed up judge sets meeting at LA shelter on homeless crisis

Carter noted that 1,383 homeless people died in the city and county of Los Angeles last year, a 32% increase from 2019.

In June, Carter approved a deal as part of the ongoing lawsuit that saw the city and county agreeing to provide housing for almost 7,000 homeless people who live near freeways and those over 65 or vulnerable to COVID-19.

Since that agreement little progress has been made and the judge on Sunday slammed local officials for their “apparent abdication of responsibility” to keep the streets safe. He added that the court “cannot allow the paralysis of the political process” to continue to endanger lives.

Bales said Union Rescue Mission, Councilman Kevin de Leon's office and others on Friday tried to find a place to immediately erect temporary rain shelters, but they ended up in conflict about possible locations with members of the mayor's staff.

“A turf war broke out right in front of our eyes,” he said.

At the end of the day a small number of hotel rooms were purchased to get some of the women out of the rain, said Pete Brown, a spokesman for de Leon. The councilman will attend Thursday's hearing, Brown said.

Bales said he hopes Carter will use the full power of the court to address the crisis.

“Absolutely he should act,” Bates said. “We need immediate shelter and safety. And politicians aren't getting the job done.”

