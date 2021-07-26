Fed to discuss a pullback in economic aid with inflation up

The main concern is that the Fed will end up responding too late and too aggressively to high inflation by quickly jacking up interest rates and perhaps causing another recession. Last week, Republicans in Congress peppered Powell with questions about inflation, for which they largely blamed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package, which was enacted in March.

In his testimony, Powell largely stood by his view that higher inflation will prove temporary. His reasoning is that recent high price increases — for things like used and new cars, hotel rooms and airline tickets — have been driven mainly by supply shortages related to the swift reopening of the economy. But he also stated more explicitly than before that the Fed won't hesitate to raise rates should it decide that inflation is getting out of control.

After a period of broad agreement during the pandemic crisis, the Fed's policymakers appear divided over how soon to start reducing — or “tapering,” in Fed parlance — its monthly bond purchases. Several regional Fed bank presidents support tapering soon, including James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed, Patrick Harker of the Philadelphia Fed and Robert Kaplan of the Dallas Fed.