Fed survey: US economy strong but hindered by bottlenecks

“A report like this would have roiled markets several decades ago,” said Robert Brusca, an economist with FAO Economics. “There are lots of shortages and prices rising and input costs going up and labor in short supply.”

The Fed survey was based on interviews by the Fed's 12 regional banks with business contacts in their regions. It will form the basis for discussions on the economy when central bank officials next meet on July 27-28.

The expectation is that after that meeting the central bank will keep interest unchanged near a record low of zero percent as a way to bolster the economy as it rebounds from last year's pandemic recession.

The survey found that three-fourths of the Fed's districts reported either slight or modest job gains with demand strongest for low-skilled workers, with labor shortages often cited as the reason that firms could not fill their vacancies.

“All districts noted an increased use of non-wage cash incentives to attract and retain workers,” the Fed said with many businesses expecting the difficulty in finding workers to extend into the early fall.