Fed survey sees faster growth despite supply-chain problems

Businesses in some Fed districts anticipate continued cost increases for their raw materials, which will prompt them to boost their prices, the report said.

As seen in other economic reports, housing remains one of the stand-out performers of the economy.

The beige book said, “Home builders often noted that strong demand, buoyed by low mortgage interest rates, outpaced their capacity to build, leading some to limit sales.”

The survey also found further employment growth, with the strongest gains coming in food services, hospitality and retail — all areas that were hardest hit during the pandemic shutdowns.

Many businesses reported difficulty hiring new workers, especially low-wage hourly workers, truck drivers and skilled tradespeople, according to the survey.

The report classified wage growth as moderate, and said a growing number of companies were offering signing bonuses and increased starting wages to attract and retain workers.

Business executives surveyed are optimistic that economic growth will remain solid, the report said.

The overall economy grew at a robust 6.4% rate in the first quarter of the year, and many economists forecast that growth could top 10% in the current April-June quarter. Growth for the full year could exceed 7%, which would be the best showing in nearly four decades, as the economy benefits from a return to more normal operations after last year's shutdowns.

