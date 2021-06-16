Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve signaled Wednesday that it may act sooner than previously planned to start dialing back the low-interest rate policies that have helped fuel a swift rebound from the pandemic recession but have also coincided with rising inflation.

The Fed's policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which influences many consumer and business loans, twice by late 2023. They had previously estimated that no rate hike would occur before 2024.

In a statement after its latest policy meeting, the Fed also said it expects the pandemic to have a diminishing effect on the economy as vaccinations increase, thereby allowing for more growth.

“Progress on vaccinations has reduced the spread of COVID-19 in the United States," it said. “Amid this progress and strong policy support, indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened.”

Taken as a whole, the Fed's latest policy statement reflected its recognition that the economy — and inflation pressures — have gained momentum in the wake of the recession much faster than expected, thanks in part to the pace of vaccinations.