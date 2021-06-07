Fed lawyers: Trump not liable for 'crude' remarks at accuser

“Even reprehensible conduct ... can fall within the scope of employment," the lawyers said.

Trump's statements about Carroll included that she was “totally lying” to sell a memoir and that “she’s not my type.” Federal lawyers have said he had to respond to her claims because they essentially questioned his fitness to hold public office. In Monday's papers, they wrote that Trump used “crude and disrespectful" language in questioning Carroll's credibility.

The lawyers conceded that comments attacking her appearance, impugning her motives and implying she had made false accusations against others “were without question unnecessary and inappropriate." But they said they “all pertained to the denial of wrongdoing."

The papers were filed after the Justice Department appealed a decision by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who ruled in October that Trump cannot use a law protecting federal employees from being sued individually for things they do within the scope of their employment.

Arguments supporting the Justice Department's position were also filed Monday by a personal lawyer for Trump.