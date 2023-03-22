Today is Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history.
MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, March 22
The Federal Reserve is grappling with a hazier economic picture clouded by turmoil in the banking industry and still-high inflation just as it meets to decide whether to keep raising interest rates or declare a pause. Yet the Fed will not only have to decide whether to extend its year-long streak of rate hikes despite the jitters roiling the financial industry. The policymakers will also try to peer into the future and forecast the likely path of growth, employment, inflation and their own interest rates. Those forecasts will be released Wednesday, when most economists expect the Fed to announce a relatively modest quarter-point hike in its benchmark rate, its ninth hike since March of last year.
China says President Xi Jinping's just-concluded visit to Russia was a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace.” The trip that ended Wednesday signaled no new progress in ending the bloody conflict in Ukraine while shoring up President Vladimir Putin's standing amid growing efforts to isolate him and his government internationally. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China remained neutral in the conflict and its efforts were aimed at promoting peace talks. Wang also accused the U.S. of lacking impartiality and “fanning the flames” of the conflict by providing defensive weapons to Ukraine. The U.S. and NATO have supported Kyiv since the start of the conflict, while China is widely seen as providing economic support for Putin's regime.
Japan’s prime minister has pledged to provide Poland with development support to help the European country assist neighboring Ukraine as it defends itself from Russia’s invasion. Polish Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki hosted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Warsaw a day after Kishida made a surprise visit to Kyiv and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida said Japan would offer the Polish government development assistance in lights of "the increasing burden on Poland due to the prolonged invasion of Ukraine.” Japan usually provides the type of promised aid to developing countries, which Poland is no longer, but Kishida says the Japanese government is making a special exception.
Russia exploding drones have killed at least four people at a student dormitory in Ukraine before dawn. The barrage Wednesday came just hours after Japan’s prime minister left Kyiv following a show of support for the country and as Chinese leader Xi Jinping left Moscow where his proposal for ending the war appeared to be a non-starter. It wasn’t clear whether the dormitories were occupied at the time of the attack. The barrage drew a scathing response from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a day after Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed China’s proposals for negotiating an end to the war.
Health experts proposed detailed plans for a gradual end to anti-virus controls, but the Chinese government rebuffed them and dropped restrictions in December with no preparations to cope with the chaotic aftermath, The Associated Press has found. Over a year ago, scientists called on authorities to begin preparations for reopening. But Beijing took none of the steps experts said were needed before dropping controls. Millions of older people weren’t vaccinated, and hospitals weren’t reinforced for a possible surge in cases. Experts and scientific models estimate China’s lack of preparation led to hundreds of thousands of deaths that could have been avoided.
A report says 26% of the world’s population doesn’t have access to safe drinking water and 46% lacks access to basic sanitation. The U.N. World Water Development Report 2023 came Tuesday on the eve of the first major U.N. conference on water in over 45 years. The report paints a stark picture of the huge gap that needs to be filled to meet U.N. goals to ensure all people have access to clean water and sanitation by 2030. The report's editor-in-chief, Richard Connor, says the estimated cost of meeting the goals is between $600 billion and $1 trillion a year. The three-day U.N. Water Conference opens Wednesday.
Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to appear in court for the second day of a trial in which she's accused of crashing into a skier at Deer Valley Resort, leaving him concussed and with four broken ribs. The actor-turned-wellness tycoon has vehemently denied the allegations and filed a counterclaim alleging 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, the man she collided with, was responsible for their crash. The Utah trial's first day Tuesday featured opening statements and two witnesses testifying against Paltrow. Wednesday is expected to include testimony from two doctors called by Sanderson as expert witnesses about his medical condition.
President Joe Biden welcomed a high-wattage collection of singers, authors, artists and humanitarians to the White House on Tuesday to present them with medals — and then stole the show himself with a quip about seeking reelection. Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mindy Kaling and Gladys Knight were among the 22 people and organizations being honored. When author Colson Whitehead’s award was announced, Biden noted the novelist had already won back-to-back Pulitzer Prizes. The president, who is expected to announce for reelection this spring, quickly picked up on that and joked that he was looking “for a back-to-back myself.”
Willis Reed, who dramatically emerged from the locker room minutes before Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals to spark the New York Knicks to their first championship and create one of sports’ most enduring examples of playing through pain, has died. He was 80. Reed died Tuesday, according to the National Basketball Retired Players Association, which confirmed it through his family. Reed had been in poor health recently and was unable to travel to New York when the Knicks honored the 50th anniversary of their 1973 NBA championship team last month. Nicknamed “The Captain,” Reed was the undersized center and emotional leader on the Knicks’ two NBA championship teams.
Shohei Ohtani emerged from the bullpen and fanned Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout for the final out in a matchup the whole baseball world wanted to see, leading Japan over the defending champion United States 3-2 for its first World Baseball Classic title since 2009. Ohtani, the two-way star who has captivated fans across two continents, beat out an infield single in the seventh inning as a designated hitter, then walked down the left-field line to Japan’s bullpen to warm up for his third mound appearance of the tournament. Trout, the U.S. captain and a three-time MVP, struck out on a full-count pitch.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2021, former Los Angeles Lakers star Elgin Baylor, an 11-time NBA All-Star, died at the age of 86.
In 1997, Tara Lipinski, at age 14 years and 10 months, became the youngest ladies’ world figure skating champion in Lausanne, Switzerland.
