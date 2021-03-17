Fed expects to keep its key rate near zero through 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve foresees the economy accelerating quickly this year but still expects to keep its benchmark interest rate pinned near zero through 2023, despite concerns in financial markets about potential higher inflation.

The Fed also said Wednesday that it foresees the economy growing at a 6.5% pace this year, up from a previous projection in December of 4.2%. It also expects inflation to reach 2.4% in 2021, above its target of 2%, but expects inflation to fall back to around 2% in 2022.

The central bank also said it would continue to buy $120 billion in bonds each month to keep longer-term borrowing costs down.

The decision comes as Chair Jerome Powell faces a delicate balancing act: The economy is clearly improving. But if Powell sounds too optimistic, investors might assume the Fed will reverse its low-rate policies prematurely. That could send bond yields rising and potentially weaken the economy as borrowing becomes costlier for companies and households.

Yet if Powell sounds worried that the job market is recovering only slowly, it might spark concerns that the Fed won't be watchful enough about inflation pressures. That perception, too, could send bond yields rising as investors anticipate rising inflation.