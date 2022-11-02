 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fed boosts interest rates; families berate Parkland shooter; Commanders could soon be for sale | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest episode of Hot off the Wire:

  • The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time to fight high inflation but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes.
  • Survivors and loved ones of victims of the Parkland school shooting were berating gunman Nikolas Cruz for a second day before he was sentenced.
  • The NFL's Washington Commanders could soon be for sale. Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder say they have hired Bank of America Securities to consider potential transactions.

