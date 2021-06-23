Fear of wildfires forces forest closures across Arizona

Firefighters got help Wednesday with cooler weather and the hope of rain, however short-lived it might be with a warming trend in the forecast later this week. Still, they were on alert for thunderstorms that could produce lightning and touch off more blazes.

The Coconino and Kaibab national forests in northern Arizona closed Wednesday. Apache-Sitgreaves, Prescott and Tonto were set to close later this week. Tonto near Phoenix will leave most of its lakes open for recreation.

A previous, full closure of the Coconino forest 2006 lasted nine days. A 2002 shutdown lasted nine weeks, encompassing the Memorial Day and July 4 holidays.

There's no telling when the latest closures, which don't affect state or national parks, will be rescinded.

“We know the public wants to get outside," said Tiffany Davila, spokeswoman for the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management. “But it comes down to public and firefighter safety and making sure we can get people to the next incident, if and when it occurs."

Coconino forest employees were scattered throughout the forest Wednesday, letting campers, hikers and locals know about the closure, posting signs and providing information on social services to people who regularly camp in the forest.