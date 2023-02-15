WASHINGTON (AP) — The overdose-reversal drug naloxone should be available as an over-the-counter medication to aid the national response to the opioid crisis, U.S. health advisers said Wednesday.

The expert panel to the Food and Drug Administration voted 19-0 in favor of the switch after a full-day of presentations and discussions centered on whether untrained users would be able to safely and effectively use the nasal spray-formulated drug in emergency situations.

The positive vote, which is not binding, came despite concerns from some panel members about the drug’s instructions and packaging, which caused confusion among some people in a company study.

The manufacturer, Emergent Biosolutions, said it would revise the packaging and labeling to address those concerns. The FDA will make a final decision on the drug in coming weeks.

Panel members urged the FDA to move swiftly rather than waiting for Emergent to conduct a follow-up study with the easier-to-understand label.

“There’s perhaps a far greater risk of delaying the availability of the product given the climate of this crisis and its devastating consequences,” said Maria Coyle, a pharmacy professor from Ohio State University, who chaired the panel.

The prefilled nasal device, Narcan, is the leading version of the drug in the U.S., which is also available as an injection. If FDA approves, Narcan would be the first opioid treatment to make the regulatory switch to a non-prescription drug.

