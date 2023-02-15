WASHINGTON (AP) — The overdose-reversal drug naloxone should be available as an over-the-counter medication to aid the national response to the opioid crisis, U.S. health advisers said Wednesday.
The expert panel to the Food and Drug Administration voted 19-0 in favor of the switch after a full-day of presentations and discussions centered on whether untrained users would be able to safely and effectively use the nasal spray-formulated drug in emergency situations.
The positive vote, which is not binding, came despite concerns from some panel members about the drug’s instructions and packaging, which caused confusion among some people in a company study.
The manufacturer, Emergent Biosolutions, said it would revise the packaging and labeling to address those concerns. The FDA will make a final decision on the drug in coming weeks.
Panel members urged the FDA to move swiftly rather than waiting for Emergent to conduct a follow-up study with the easier-to-understand label.
“There’s perhaps a far greater risk of delaying the availability of the product given the climate of this crisis and its devastating consequences,” said Maria Coyle, a pharmacy professor from Ohio State University, who chaired the panel.
The prefilled nasal device, Narcan, is the leading version of the drug in the U.S., which is also available as an injection. If FDA approves, Narcan would be the first opioid treatment to make the regulatory switch to a non-prescription drug.
Photos: Advocates boost opioid rescue drug access to save lives
Jessie Blanchard's jeep bumper holds a sticker with the slogan "Yes We Narcan" in Albany, Ga. Naloxone, available as a nasal spray and in an injectable form, is a key tool in the battle against a nationwide overdose crisis linked to the deaths of more than 100,000 people annually in the U.S.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Volunteer Jasmine Kincheloe, of Albany, Ga., holds a "cooker" that she and a group of people hand out to the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. A small group of volunteers run an organization that appears to be the largest supplier of naloxone in Albany. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard talks with a participant near her jeep outside of a motel where she hands out goods like Naloxone, tourniquet, needles, food and other materials to help the community on Jan. 23 in Albany, Ga. Blanchard started small nearly five years ago, just trying to get enough of the rescue drug naloxone that reverses opioid overdoses to keep her daughter from dying from an overdose.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Volunteers Monica Helton, left, Jasmine Kincheloe, center, and Glori Coronati hand out needles, tourniquets and Naloxone to participants at a local motel Jan. 23 in Albany, Ga.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Jessie Blanchard, left, Glori Coronati, center, and Jasmine Kincheloe, right, all of Albany, Ga., stand near a motel after they handed out goods like needles, tourniquets, food and Naloxone at a local motel on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard talks with a participant near her jeep, outside of a motel where she hands out goods like Naloxone, tourniquets, needles, food, and other materials to help the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard walks near her jeep, outside of a motel where she hands out goods like Naloxone, tourniquet, needles, food, and other materials to help the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. In 2022, she handed out more than 1,800 doses — far more than the public health district for Southwest Georgia, which gave out 280 doses to people who showed up at health department offices in an isolated corner of Albany and to community organizations. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, hugs a participant arriving to receive help with food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Blanchard said 26 people have come to her group for help getting into treatment programs, and 19 of them are currently not using. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, kisses and hugs a participant who arrived to receive help with food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, kisses and hugs a participant arriving to receive help with food, Naloxone, needled, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Glori Coronati, left, talks with Jomo, last name withheld, as he receives goods like needles, tourniquets, food and Naloxone to participants on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Jomo, who uses illegal drugs, said he's glad for the supplies. “Because this is something we’re going to do anyway,” he said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, kisses and hugs a participant arriving to receive help with food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, condoms and other goods on Jan. 23 in Albany, Ga.
Brynn Anderson, Associated Press
Jessie Blanchard, center, shows a participant how to use a straight pipe as she hands out other goods like food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, and condoms to members of the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
A local community member named Jomo, last name withheld, talks to another participate of the program started by Jessie Blanchard, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. Jomo, who uses illegal drugs, said he's glad for the supplies. “Because this is something we’re going to do anyway,” he said. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
Jessie Blanchard, center, shows a participant how to use a straight pipe as she hands out other goods like food, Naloxone, needles, tourniquets, and condoms to members of the community on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Albany, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson
