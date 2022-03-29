FDA approves another booster, Americans are wearing masks less often, and more top COVID news

Here's some COVID news for today, March 29.

You can now get another booster if you're 50+

U.S. regulators today authorized another COVID-19 booster for people age 50 and older, a step to offer extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds.

The Food and Drug Administration's decision opens a fourth dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to that age group at least four months after their previous booster.

Until now, the FDA had cleared fourth doses only for people 12 and older who have severely weakened immune systems. The agency said this especially fragile group also can get an additional booster, a fifth shot. Get more of the facts here:

Americans are wearing masks less, poll says

Many Americans have taken significant steps back from once-routine coronavirus precautions, with fewer than half now saying they regularly wear face masks, avoid crowds and skip nonessential travel.

Americans are letting down their guard even as experts warn a new wave of COVID-19 cases is coming. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows fewer people taking protective measures than at any point in AP-NORC polls conducted since early 2021. Get more data here:

Omicron subvariant is now the dominant strain

The highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the United States, causing an estimated 54.9% of all new Covid-19 infections last week, according to new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The hardest hit region continues to be the Northeast, where BA.2 is causing more than 70% of all cases. Read more of the developing story here:

