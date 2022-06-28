FDA advisers recommend updating COVID booster shots for fall

Some U.S. adults are a step closer to getting updated COVID-19 boosters this fall, as government advisers voted Tuesday that it’s time to tweak shots to better match the most recent virus variants.

The Food and Drug Administration will have to decide the exact recipe but expect a combination shot that adds protection against a version of the super-contagious omicron variant to the original vaccine.

Advisers to the FDA voted 19-2 that some version of omicron should be part a fall booster campaign, an effort to blunt an expected COVID-19 surge.

“We are going to be behind the eight-ball if we wait longer,” agreed Dr. Mark Sawyer of the University of California, San Diego.

But panelists cautioned that the recommendation doesn't necessarily mean everyone would get a tweaked booster — they might be urged only for older adults or those at high risk from the virus.

Read more about the FDA's new guidance here: