The FBI has searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden. The search, first reported by CNN, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The Justice Department declined to comment. The university is Biden’s alma mater. In 2011, he donated his records from his 36 years serving in the U.S. Senate to the school. The records are to remain sealed until two years after he retires from public life.