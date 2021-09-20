FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend

Jones and other law enforcement officials took no questions during the evening news conference.

Petito's father, Joseph, posted on social media an image of a broken heart above a picture of his daughter, with the message: "She touched the world."

An attorney who has been acting as a spokesman for Petito’s family asked in a statement that the family be given room to grieve.

Jones said investigators were still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie around Grand Teton.

A weekend search of a Florida nature preserve failed to find Laundrie, North Port police said. They said in a statement that they “exhausted all avenues in searching the grounds” of the 24,000-acre (9,700-hectare) Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County.

Investigators focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

Petito’s family on New York's Long Island has been pleading for the Laundrie family to tell them where their son last saw her.

Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on Long Island. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota.