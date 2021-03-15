FBI: Nashville bomber driven by conspiracies, paranoia

Investigators who received hundreds of tips and leads quickly settled on Warner as the man responsible, identifying him through DNA recovered from the blast site. They concluded early on that he had acted alone.

Despite online speculation that Warner may have been motivated by conspiracy theories about 5G technology, given the proximity of the explosion to an AT&T building and the resulting havoc to cellphone service in the area, the FBI statement gives no indication that that is the case.

Law enforcement actions received scrutiny in the days after the bombing when it was revealed that Nashville police in 2019 had visited Warner's home after his girlfriend reported that he was building bombs in a recreational vehicle at his residence. But the police did not make contact with him or see inside his RV.

Even if Warner didn't leave behind a clear motive, he did take steps in the weeks leading up to the bombing that suggested he didn't expect to survive. For instance, he gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer, and signed a document that transferred his home in a longtime Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return. He told an employer he was retiring.

A neighbor who made small talk with Warner about the upcoming Christmas holiday later recalled to The Associated Press that Warner said something to the effect of, “Oh, yeah, Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.”

