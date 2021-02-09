FBI launches probe after Alabama inmate activist injured

Rose said it was not unusual to ask for federal help in an “investigation of this nature where federal law potentially may have been violated.” She did not elaborate.

The prison system said Council was taken to a hospital but is now back in prison custody.

Catrice Britt, Council’s niece, said her uncle was trying to intervene in an altercation between guards and Moore.

“Robert Earl stepped in to help the guy. ... He is in a lot of pain. He has stitches in his head, broken ribs, eyes swollen shut,” Britt told The Associated Press.

Videos circulated on social media that the poster said was shot in the aftermath of the violence. The videos appeared to show a large amount of blood on the prison floor and inmates coughing from lingering pepper spray, or another chemical agent, in the air. An inmate says, “they jumped on Robert Earl.”

Activists said the incident with Council and Moore needs scrutiny.

“What is happening with the training?” said Kenny Glasgow, the founder of the Ordinary People’s Society, a nonprofit focused on criminal justice issues.