FBI joins hunt for killer who stabbed woman in Atlanta park

Chip Powell said he had worked with Janness for eight years when she had been the bar manager at a local improv theater.

“Katie was the most down to earth, beautiful spirit that you would ever meet,” Powell told WXIA-TV. “So many people in the community knew and love her.”

Janness and her girlfriend, Emma Clark, had been together for about seven years and considered themselves married, said Clark’s father, Joe Clark.

“They would’ve been together forever,” Joe Clark told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They were that couple.”

Janness was an avid reader who collected books, he told the newspaper. She had also taught herself to play guitar and sang songs that she'd written, he said.

Mourners on Wednesday left flowers, as well as dog treats, near the park entrance where her body was found.

Hampton said it’s too early to determine a motive for the killing.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the slaying.

