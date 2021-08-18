FBI joins criminal probe in Colorado voting equipment breach

DENVER (AP) — The FBI said Wednesday that its agents are joining a criminal investigation into an alleged security breach of a rural Colorado county's voting equipment.

The agents are working with Mesa County prosecutors to determine if there was a criminal violation, FBI spokeswoman Courtney Bernal said in a statement.

The federal probe comes after Colorado's Secretary of State Jena Griswold alerted federal cyber security officials within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security of the suspected breach. The federal officials confirmed the alleged breach would not pose significant election risks “at this point,” Griswold said earlier this week.

Griswold last week accused Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters of directing staff to turn off video surveillance of its voting equipment before a May 25 software update and allowing a non-employee into the elections office at that time.

Griswold’s office identified the man, but refused to say anything more about who he is or why he was there. The Associated Press isn’t naming him until more information becomes available about him. He has not been charged with a crime.