FBI got tip about Colorado Springs shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest

On Saturday Nov. 19th there was a shooting at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. A 22 year-old gunman killed 5 people and injured 25 more after opening fire with an AR-15 style assault rifle. These are the headlines most news outlets are reporting on but there are several facts that are receiving less coverage. This video covers those missing pieces.

DENVER (AP) — Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members but agents closed out the case just weeks later.

The disclosure by the FBI to The Associated Press creates a new timeline for when law enforcement was first alerted to Anderson Lee Aldrich as a potential danger. Previously it was thought Aldrich only became known to authorities after making the threat on June 18, 2021.

In this image from video provided by Leslie Bowman, Anderson Lee Aldrich surrenders to police at a home where his mother, Laura Voepel, was renting a room in Colorado Springs, Colo., on June 18, 2021. According to sealed law enforcement documents verified by The Associated Press, Aldrich's actions brought SWAT teams and the bomb squad to the normally quiet neighborhood, forced the grandparents to flee for their lives and prompted the evacuation of 10 nearby homes to escape a possible bomb blast.

Aldrich’s grandparents ran from their Colorado Springs home last year and called 911, saying Aldrich was building a bomb in the basement and had threatened to kill them. Details of the case remain sealed, but an arrest affidavit verified by the AP detailed how Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was upset the grandparents were moving to Florida because it would get in the way of Aldrich's plans to conduct a mass shooting and bombing.

As part of the FBI’s probe, the agency said it coordinated with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which had responded to the June 18, 2021, call from Aldrich’s grandparents and arrested Aldrich on felony menacing and kidnapping charges. But the FBI closed its assessment of Aldrich about a month after getting the tip.

“With state charges pending, the FBI closed its assessment on July 15, 2021,” the FBI said.

