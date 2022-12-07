FBI got tip about Colorado Springs shooting suspect a day before 2021 arrest

DENVER (AP) — Authorities said the person who would later kill five at a Colorado gay nightclub was on the FBI’s radar a day before being arrested for threatening to kill family members but agents closed out the case just weeks later.

The disclosure by the FBI to The Associated Press creates a new timeline for when law enforcement was first alerted to Anderson Lee Aldrich as a potential danger. Previously it was thought Aldrich only became known to authorities after making the threat on June 18, 2021.

Aldrich’s grandparents ran from their Colorado Springs home last year and called 911, saying Aldrich was building a bomb in the basement and had threatened to kill them. Details of the case remain sealed, but an arrest affidavit verified by the AP detailed how Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, was upset the grandparents were moving to Florida because it would get in the way of Aldrich's plans to conduct a mass shooting and bombing.

As part of the FBI’s probe, the agency said it coordinated with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which had responded to the June 18, 2021, call from Aldrich’s grandparents and arrested Aldrich on felony menacing and kidnapping charges. But the FBI closed its assessment of Aldrich about a month after getting the tip.

“With state charges pending, the FBI closed its assessment on July 15, 2021,” the FBI said.

