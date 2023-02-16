On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The FBI has searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden.

» The public is expected to see portions of a report by a special grand jury that investigated whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

» The Tennessee National Guard says one of their Black Hawk helicopters crashed in Alabama, killing two crew members.

» Russia has again pummeled Ukraine with a barrage of cruise and other missiles, hitting targets from east to west as the war’s one-year anniversary nears.

» China has imposed trade and investment sanctions on U.S. military contractors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for supplying weapons to Taiwan, stepping up efforts to isolate the island democracy claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory.

» The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Syria said the country’s death toll is likely to rise further as teams scramble to remove rubble in hard-hit areas.

» U.S. health advisers say the overdose-reversal drug naloxone should be made available over the counter. It's the latest government proposal to increase use of the medication against the opioid overdose crisis. The nasal spray version, Narcan, is already available without a prescription in all 50 states.

» Police in El Paso, Texas, say a one person has been killed and three others have been wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall.

» Raquel Welch, whose emergence from the sea in a skimpy, furry bikini in the film “One Million Years B.C.” would propel her to international sex symbol status throughout the 1960s and ’70s, has died at 82.

» In sports, the Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl crown with a parade through downtown Kansas City, college basketball's top-ranked team has a night to forget, and in the NBA, it's a productive night for the Sixers and Nuggets. Correspondent Bruce Morton has the report.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» A white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after listening to the relatives of his victims express the pain and rage caused by his racist attack. Wendesday's sentencing hearing for Payton Gendron was disrupted briefly when he was charged by a man in the audience, who was quickly restrained.

» Rep. Matt Gaetz says the Justice Department has ended a sex trafficking case with no charges against him.

» America’s consumers rebounded last month from a weak holiday shopping season by boosting their spending at stores and restaurants at the fastest pace in almost two years.

» Officials in Arizona anticipate "an extended closure” of the state's main southern highway, a day after a deadly crash caused a hazardous material leak and forced evacuations nearby.

» Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced her intention to resign.

» A Kentucky lawmaker has introduced a bill to prosecute illegal abortions as homicides. The measure drew pushback from the state’s anti-abortion attorney general.

» Republican Nikki Haley has kicked off her 2024 presidential campaign.

» Justice Department prosecutors investigating the mishandling of classified documents at Donald Trump’s Florida estate are seeking to pierce the attorney-client privilege.

» Support among the American public for providing Ukraine weaponry and direct economic assistance has softened as the Russian invasion nears a grim one-year milestone. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

» Among sermon writers, there is fascination – and unease – over the fast-expanding abilities of artificial-intelligence chatbots. For now, the consensus is this: Yes, they can write a passably competent sermon. But no, they can’t replicate the passion of actual preaching.