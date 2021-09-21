FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito; cause of death ruled homicide

Petito's father, Joseph, posted on social media an image of a broken heart above a picture of his daughter, with the message: "She touched the world."

In an interview broadcast Monday on TV's "Dr. Phil" show, Joseph Petito said Laundrie and his daughter had dated for 2 1/2 years, and Laundrie was "always respectful." During the interview, which was recorded before his daughter's body was found, Petito said the couple had taken a previous road trip to California in her car and there were no problems.

Joseph Petito said the family began worrying after several days without hearing from their daughter.

"We called Brian, we called the mom, we called the dad, we called the sister, we called every number that we could find," Joseph Petito said. "No phone calls were picked up, no text messages were returned."

Joseph Petito said he wants Laundrie to be held accountable for whatever part he played in his daughter's disappearance, along with his family for protecting him.

"I hope they get what's coming, and that includes his folks," Joseph Petito said. "Because I'll tell you, right now, they are just as complicit, in my book."

The FBI said investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.