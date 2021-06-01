FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

Valdivia was on his way to work on the morning of the shooting when he was confronted by a man who Bonsib said “engaged in threatening and aggressive behavior" at close range.

“One does not wait to be physically attacked — one does not wait until the threat has 'hands on you — before one is authorized to defend oneself,” Bonsib wrote. “Neither does one need to retreat — when retreat is not possible — as was not possible here when Eddie Valdivia was seated at the end of the Metro car” with his back against the wall and “no clear exit path.”

Bonsib also signaled his plans to invoke in his client's defense the background of the man who was shot in asserting that the shooting was justified. He attached documents showing a lengthy criminal history that he said matched the identity of the shooting victim, including arrests for prior sexual misconduct — such as exposing himself — as well as unprovoked physical attacks. Bonsib said court records indicate the wounded man has a history of unpredictable and violent behavior, including an 2019 incident in which the man allegedly attacked and threatened to kill somebody at a Metro station.

The indictment names the man who was shot and also a second man, who it identifies as the victim of the reckless endangerment charge.