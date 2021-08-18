Faulconer hits GOP rival Elder as California recall heats up

Faulconer also hit Elder for declining to debate his fellow Republicans. Elder has skipped two debates and does not plan to appear at a third planned for Thursday. Newsom has also skipped debates.

“People are voting right now, and it’s also clear that he won’t debate, he won’t stand up to defend his positions. What else is he hiding?” Faulconer said.

Most people vote by mail in California and some already have begun returning ballots for the Sept. 14 election.

Faulconer, a moderate, once was seen as the favorite among GOP candidates, based on his successful runs for mayor of San Diego, a Democratic-leaning city. That Faulconer is now joining Newsom in criticizing Elder reflects his need for a breakout moment that can change his trajectory in the race.

Faulconer said he hopes to appeal to undecided voters, and reiterated his position that climate change is real and that Democrat Joe Biden rightfully won the presidential election.

Newsom, meantime, had barely mentioned Elder until recently but a campaign ad released Monday called Elder “the top Republican candidate” and highlighted his opposition to mask and vaccine mandates that Newsom supports. The ad termed the election a “matter of life and death."