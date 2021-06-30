Fauci warns of 'two Americas' as divide widens between vaccinated, under-vaccinated areas

With the Delta variant accounting for more than a quarter of Covid-19 cases, there could soon be "two Americas" -- one where most people are vaccinated and another where low vaccination rates could lead to case spikes, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned.

The stark disparity between places with low and high vaccination rates is something Fauci is "very concerned about," he told CNN on Tuesday.

"When you have such a low level of vaccination superimposed upon a variant that has a high degree of efficiency of spread, what you are going to see among undervaccinated regions -- be that states, cities or counties -- you're going to see these individual types of blips," he said. "It's almost like it's going to be two Americas."

But spikes in coronavirus cases are "entirely avoidable, entirely preventable," said Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

"If you are vaccinated, you diminish dramatically your risk of getting infected and even more dramatically your risk of getting seriously ill. If you are not vaccinated, you are at considerable risk," Fauci warned.