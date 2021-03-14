Fauci says Trump should urge his followers to get vaccinated

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he wishes former President Donald Trump would use his popularity among Republicans to persuade more of his followers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a round of interviews on the morning news shows, the government's top infectious disease expert lamented polling showing that Trump supporters are more likely to refuse to get vaccinated, saying politics needs to be separated from "commonsense, no-brainer" public health measures.

Fauci said it would be a "game changer" for the country's vaccine efforts if the former president used his "incredible influence" among Republicans.

"If he came out and said, 'Go and get vaccinated. It's really important for your health, the health of your family and the health of the country,' it seems absolutely inevitable that the vast majority of people who are his close followers would listen to him," Fauci told "Fox News Sunday."

There was no immediate comment from the former president's office Sunday.

Read the full story:

More of the latest virus updates: