Father recounts Iowa amusement ride accident that killed son

The cause of the accident — the second deadly incident on the ride in five years — is under investigation. The ride uses a conveyor belt to move large circular rafts through rapids. After the boat overturned, emergency responders and witnesses helped to free the riders.

Adventureland said the ride has been closed since the accident and that the family-owned park is cooperating with investigators. Attorney Guy Cook, who represents Adventureland in personal injury cases and is assisting with the park’s response, said the inquiry would be comprehensive.

“Safety is the number one priority at Adventureland,” Cook wrote in a text message. “The Raging River ride has been in operation for nearly four decades. It is a safe ride.”

The ride opened for the first time during the 2021 season after a state inspection Friday found it was in sound working order, Adventureland said.

Altoona is a city of 20,000 people just east of Des Moines. The park, whose roller coasters can be seen from Interstate 80, expects around 600,000 visitors this year.