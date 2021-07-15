Father-in-law says he pepper-sprayed NFL's Richard Sherman

SEATTLE (AP) — Richard Sherman’s father-in-law armed himself with a handgun and fired pepper-spray at the NFL cornerback to protect his family as Sherman tried to bust in the door of his in-laws’ home, according to a police statement obtained by The Associated Press.

Sherman was arrested early Wednesday after police said he crashed his car in a construction zone and then tried to break into his in-laws’ home in the Seattle suburb of Redmond.

Sherman remained in jail Thursday and was expected to make an initial court appearance in the afternoon. It was not clear if he had an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

According to the police report, which had not been made public, Sherman’s father-in-law, Raymond Moss, told investigators that the former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star partially broke in the door by repeatedly ramming it with his shoulder. Sherman called out, “Come through, Ray!" in a hostile and threatening tone, Moss said.

“The family began to yell in fear,” Moss told police. “I used pepper spray on Sherman's face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family.”